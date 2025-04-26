Soybeans Posting Mixed Friday Trade

The soybean market is slipping 1 to 2 cents in the front months and showing 1 ½ gains in November. CmdtyView’s national front month Cash Bean price down 2 cents at $10.03 ¾. Soymeal futures are up $1.80/ton, as Soy Oil futures are down 36 points on the session. May options expire today.

Price limits are set to be widened by a nickel on May 1 to 75 cents, according to a release from the CBOT on Thursday

Overnight, China issued some tariff relief in the form of exemptions. Soybeans did not make the list, but it may signal some pain is being felt in Beijing.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report brought the total export sale commitments to 47.056 MMT, which is 13% above the same time in 2024. That is 95% of USDA’s export estimate and matches the 95% average pace.

May 25 Soybeans are at $10.50 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.03 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.60, down 2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.36 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.73 1/2, up 3/4 cents,

