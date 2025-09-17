Soybeans Posting Midweek Weakness

Soybeans are trading with 5 to 6 ¼ cent losses at Wednesday’s midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/4 cents at $9.67 1/4. Soymeal futures are down 80 cents to 20 cents higher so far at midday. Soy Oil futures are giving back the Tuesday gains, with contracts down 120 to 126 points.

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with traders looking for between 0.4 and 1.5 MMT in 2025/26 soybean business. Meal sales are seen between 0 and 400,000 MT, and bean oil business seen between net reductions of 5,000 MT and sales of 41,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Statistics Canada estimates the country’s canola crop at 20.03 MMT, which would be a 4.1% increase from last year if realized and is 0.1 MMT above the August estimate. Soybean production is estimated at 7.134 MMT, down 5.7% from a year ago.

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.44, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.67 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.63 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.78, down 6 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.