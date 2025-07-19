Stocks

Soybeans Posting Friday Gains

July 19, 2025 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with 8 to 8 cent gains at midday, backing off from early double digit gains. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price is up 6 ½ cents today at $9.89 3/4. Soymeal futures are $3.70 higher, while Soy Oil is 26 points lower in the front months.

Soybean export commitments are now at 50.648 MMT, which is now 100% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and lagging the 102% average.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Abiove left their estimate for the Brazilian crop at 169.7 MMT, while increasing their crush number by 0.3 MMT to 57.8 MMT and taking exports 0.8 MMT higher to 109 MMT. Following suit from USDA last week, the Rosario Grains Exchange raised their Argentina soybean crop estimate by 1 MMT to 49.5 MMT.

Aug 25 Soybeans  are at $10.27 1/2, up 6 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.89 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $10.19 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.51 3/4, up 8 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.85 1/4, up 8 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.