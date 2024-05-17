Soybeans Hold in For Gains

Soybeans held on for steady to 11 ¾ cent higher trade across the front months at the close, with back month 2025 contracts lower. July soybeans were up 9 cents this week, with November down 2 ¼. Soymeal futures were up 30 cent to $1.10/ton in the front months but weaker in the deferreds on the day. Soy Oil saw gains 44 to 75 points.

A planting window is open for much of the US growing region this weekend but closes as we get into the beginning of next week. Rains in flood soaked portions of southern Brazil are making it difficult for producers to get harvest closed out in some regions.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed specs in soybean futures and options adding 1,212 contracts to their net short in the week of 5/14, as OI was dropping. They held a net short of 42,665 contracts on that Tuesday. Commercials saw an reduction to their net short of 1,472 contracts to -45,417 contracts as of Tuesday.

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.28, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.66 1/4, up 12 1/4 cents,

Aug 24 Soybeans closed at $12.25 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $12.03 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.47 5/8, up 4 1/2 cents,

