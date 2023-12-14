Soybeans Gaining into the Export Sales Data

The soybean market printed a 12 cent range overnight, mostly in the black. AM prices are off the highs, but still 1 ¼ to 3 cents in the black. Beans ended the Wednesday session with 7 to 16 ½ cent losses. The March contract stayed in a 20 cent range to as low as -21 ¼ cents. Soymeal futures closed with $8 losses of nearly 2%. Soybean Oil futures also ended the day with 1% losses of 56 points. Dec futures expire at the close tomorrow.

Weekly export sales data is expected to show between 900k MT and 1.8 MMT of soybean bookings for the week that ended 12/07. Soymeal sales are expected between 100k and 600k MT with less than 10k MT of soybean oil sales.

Brazil’s Abiove reported the 2023 soybean crush was ~53.6 MMT, and project the 2024 crush at 54.5 MMT – citing favorable biofuel laws. Abiove projects the bean export will fall 300k MT yr/yr to 100.2 MMT.

Brazil’s Anec projects the Dec soybean export at 3.45 MMT, a 70k MT decrease from their prior estimate.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07 1/2, down 16 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.53 1/8, down 16 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.26 1/4, down 16 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.40 1/4, down 15 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

