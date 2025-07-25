Soybeans Falling on Friday Morning

Soybeans are continuing this week’s weaker path with contracts kicking off Friday with losses of 7 cents in the front months. Futures saw mixed trade at Thursday’s close with August down 1 ½ cents and other contracts fractionally to 2 cents higher. Preliminary open interest was down 10,498 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price was up 1 1/4 cents at $9.73 1/4. Soymeal futures are back down $1.00 to $2.50/ton. Soy Oil was 37 to 53 points higher.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report tallied old crop soybean bookings at 160,872 MT in the week ending on 7/17. That was back down 60.8% from last week but up 81.5% from the same week last year. The Netherlands was the top buyer of 116,800 MT, with 67,900 MT sold to Mexico. The new crop total was 238,816 MT, a 4-week low. Unknown destination was the top buyer of 120,000 MT.

Soybean meal was tallied at 182,610 MT for the current MY, with sales for next marketing year at 91,907 MT and the total of 274,517 MT on the low side of the expected 250,000 and 550,000 MT. Bean oil sales were 599 MT in net reductions for 2024/25, with 1,953 MT for 2025/26, on the low side of the 0 to 20,000 MT seen for bean oil.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.04 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.70 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $10.05 3/4, up 3/4 cent, currently down 7 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 7 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.73 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

