Soybeans Falling Back on Monday

Soybeans are trading with 9 to 10 ½ cent losses across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 10 ½ cents at $9.77 ½. Soymeal futures are mixed, with nearby September down $1.20 and October up $1.20. Soy Oil futures are down 42 to 44 points.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 382,806 MT (14.07 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 8/21. That is 8.8% below the same week last year and down 23.9% from the week prior. Indonesia was the largest buyer of 84,491 MT, with 83,054 MT shipped to Mexico and 71,495 MT to Italy. Marketing year shipments are now at 49.28 MMT (1.810 bbu), which is 11.5% above the same period last year.

On Friday, the EPA granted full Small Refinery Exemptions to 63 of the 175 petitions from the 2016-2024 backlog, with another 77 partial exemptions granted. There were 28 petitions denied and 7 listed as ineligible.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed the spec fund crowd in soybean futures and options flipping to a net long of just 3 contracts as of August 19. That was a move of 35,273 contracts from the previous net short. Commercials added 28,135 contracts to their net short position as of Tuesday to 114,151 contracts. In soybean meal, specs covered 24,070 contracts from their large net short to -85,239 contracts.

Following the Midwest crop tour last week, ProFarmer estimated the 2025 soybean national yield at 53 bpa. Production was estimated at 4.246 billion bushels. That comes in below the 53.6 bpa and 4.292 bbu reported below USDA’s estimate last week.

Sep 25 Soybeans are at $10.26 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.77 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.48, down 10 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.68, down 9 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.70 1/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

