Soybeans Fall Despite Bean Oil Strength

July 30, 2025 — 12:22 am EDT

Soybeans were under pressure for much of Tuesday, with contracts down 2 to 7 cents at the close. The cmdtyView national average new crop Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cents at $9.56 1/2. Soymeal futures continued their weakness, with contracts down $2.30 to $3.20. Soy Oil saw gains of 51 to 99 points to close out the day.

The meeting between the US and China in Sweeden saw a tariff deadline pushed back from the August 12 for 90 days pending the approval of President Trump, as the two look to defuse the trade situation. 

The Monday afternoon Crop Progress report from USDA showed a total of 76% of the US bean crop blooming, with 41% setting pods. Condition ratings were back up 2% to 70% in good/excellent categories, as the Brugler500 improved 5 points to 378. Several fringe states saw a decline, with MN down 4. IL was up 8, with NE 7 points higher, IN and IA up 2 points, with OH and SD up 4

Brazil soybean exports during July are estimated to total 12.05 MMT according to ANCE, which is down 0.06 MMT from their previous estimate but up from 11.25 MMT last year. 

Aug 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.81 3/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.47 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans  closed at $9.89 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.09 1/2, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.56 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

