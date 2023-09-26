Soybeans Fading through Midday

Beans are back in the red after some overnight buy action. Prices are currently 15 cents off their highs and 2 ¾ to 5 ½ cents in the red. Soymeal futures are also lower with losses of $2.10 to $2.30/ton so far. Soybean Oil futures are firm but off their highs, holding to gains of less than 20 points.

The pre-report survey has 244 mbu of soybean stocks expected for Sep 1. If realized that would be 6 mbu tighter than the WASDE projection. Traders estimate between 216 mbu and 270 mbu will be in the quarterly NASS report.

Brazil’s Ag Rural reported soy planting at 1.9% finished as of 9/21. That compares to 1.5% at the same time last year.

The weekly Crop Progress update from NASS showed 73% of soybeans were dropping leaves, up from 54% last week and 11% points ahead of average. National harvest advanced 7% points through the week to 12% finished as of 9/24. That remains 1 ppt ahead of average. Condition ratings saw 2% points shift from good to fair for a 2 point drop on the Brugler500 Index at 334. That is the lowest score of the season. IL conditions improved drastically for the week, NC, ND, and MO also improved while most of the other states fell by less than 10 points wk/wk on the Brugler500.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $12.93, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.28 5/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.11 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.23 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.