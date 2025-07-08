Soybeans Facing Sharp Losses on Monday

Soybeans are falling 16 to 30 cents in the midday part of the Monday session, extending the losses following the overnight gap. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 22 ¾ cents at $9.90. Soymeal futures are $5.50 to $5.70/ton lower on the day, with Soy Oil was down 64 to 66 points. There were 711 deliveries against July bean meal overnight, with none issued for bean oil.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 389,364 (14.3 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 7/3. That is up 64.5% from last week and 32.3% above the same week in 2024. Egypt was the top destination of 88,641 MT, with 78,551 MT headed to Indonesia and 71,716 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments are now at 46.25 MMT (1.699 bbu), which is 10.5% above the same period last year.

President Trump’s Iowa speech lacked much from a trade perspective, following chatter that there may be something announced. Early on Monday, reports indicated Indonesia has agreed to a $34 billion trade deal with the US including, corn soybean, and energy products.

Rains of half to an inch are expected over much of the Corn Belt this next week, with some localized totals in the 2-inch range. Lighter totals are forecast in northern parts of IN and OH, as well as much of MI, with the western portion of the northern Plains seeing little precip.

Trade ministry data from Brazil showed soybean exports at 13.42 MMT, a decline from the 13.96 MMT in the same month last year.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.39 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.90, down 22 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.31 1/2, down 24 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.19 3/4, down 29 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.71 1/4, down 29 1/2 cents,

