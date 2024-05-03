Soybeans Close Just Off Friday Highs

Soybeans powered into the close as contracts were within a few cents of the daily high at the final bell. Futures were up anywhere from 7 to 16 cents at the close. The weekly gains totaled 37 ¾ cents for July and 26 ¼ cents for new crop November. Soymeal continued the rally on the week with Friday gains of $4.30 to $9.40/ton across the board, and July up $27.50 for the week. Soy Oil bulls weren’t as lucky, with contracts down 11 to 19 points on Friday and taking the weekly loss to 246 points for July.

There were 146 deliveries vs. May meal overnight, all stopped by a Stonex client. Bean oil deliveries shrank to only 79 contracts, with a handful stopped by ADMIS. There were 196 contracts issued against May soybeans, with ADM stopping 179 for the house account.

USDA issued a flash sale announcement of 122,000 MT of soybeans sold to unknown destinations this morning.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money spec traders in soybean futures and option adding just 222 contracts to their net short position in the week of 4/30. That took them to a net short 149,236 contracts as of Tuesday. Managed money in bean oil added another 17,354 contracts to the net short in that week to -66,882 contracts, the largest since May 2019.

May 24 Soybeans closed at $12.01 3/4, up 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.56 1/1, up 16 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Soybeans closed at $12.15, up 16 cents,

Nov 24 Soybeans closed at $12.01, up 13 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $11.45 3/4, up 21 1/8 cents,

