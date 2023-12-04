Soybeans Back to Red for Midday

Bean futures rallied initially at the 8:30 open to close the overnight gap, but immediately fell back for double digit losses at midday. Jan prices are trading 18 cents in the red so far, holding 7c above the $13 mark. out. Soymeal futures are currently trading $2.80 to $4/ton in the red. Soybean Oil futures are down by 11 points through midday.

USDA flashed a 183k MT soymeal sale to the Philippines this morning via the daily reporting system.

Weekly Inspections data had 1.108 MMT of soybeans shipped during the week that ended 11/30. That was down from 1.57 MMT last week and below the 2.08 MMT shipped during the same week last year. USDA also added over 1.58 MMT of bean shipments to past reports, leaving the season’s total at 18.692 MMT as of 11/30. That trails last season’s 21.669 MMT pace.

StasCan reported Canadian canola output at 18.33 MMT. That compares to 18.7 MMT last year and the average trade guess of 18.3 MMT. USDA’s WAOB has a 17.8 MMT crop dialed in the November WASDE. Soybean output was set at 6.98 MMT, compared to the 6.54 MMT crop last year and the 6.8 MMT average trade guess.

StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 169.9 MMT, from their previous 165 MMT figure. Patria Agronegocios had planting pace at 83.33% finished.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.06 1/2, down 18 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.50 3/8, down 18 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.27 1/2, down 18 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.43 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.