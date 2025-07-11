Soybeans Back to Mixed Trade on Thursday

Soybeans are showing mixed action on Thursday, with nearbys lower and new crop up 2 ¾ cents. There were 308 deliveries against July soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 ¾ cents at $9.67 ¾. Soymeal futures are up $1.50/ton, as Soy Oil is 4 points higher. There were 148 deliveries issued for July meal overnight, with the month’s total at 4,195.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning indicated 503,027 MT of soybean sales in the week of July, within trade ideas of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. That was the largest total since mid-March and more than triple the same week last year. Unknown destinations was the buyer of 114,400 MT, with 88,600 MT sold to Egypt. New crop business was also in the range of 50,000 to 400,000 MT estimates at 248,400 MT. That was the second highest total for the marketing year.

Soybean meal sales totaled 578,528 MT, within the trade expected range of 125,000 to 950,000 MT in that week, as 207,688 MT was for the current MY and 370,840 MT for 2025/26. Bean oil sales total just 3,994 MT on the low side of the 0 to 30,000 MT.

CONAB trimmed back their 2024/25 soybean production estimate for Brazil by 0.12 MMT to 169.48 MMT. With the USDA update on Friday, traders are looking for a slight increase to the Brazilian soybean output, up 0.4 MMT to 169.4 MMT.

Jul 25 Soybeans are at $10.06, down 6 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.67 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans are at $10.08, down 1 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans are at $10.10, up 2 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $9.61 1/1, up 3 cents,

