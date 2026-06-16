Soybean Bulls Power into the Close with Tuesday Gains

Soybeans held off the early weakness on Tuesday, as day session buying took price action 7 ½ to 11 ¾ cents higher into the close. Rumors of Chinese inquiries into the US sparked some buying interest early. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 10 3/4 cents at $10.77 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.50 to $2.80 at the close, with Soy Oil futures falling 55 to 145 points led by the nearbys.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 95% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 2% from normal, with 88% emerged and 6 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were back up 1% to 66% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 1 points to 368. The crop was notedly improved in IN (+10), MN (+4), ND (+10) and SD (+11). Weakening conditions were tallied in IL (-7), IA (-6), NE (-12), and OH (-1).

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Brazil’s soybean exports in June are estimated at 15.31 MMT according to ANEC, up 0.93 MMT from their previous estimate.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.30, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.77, up 10 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.34 1/2, up 11 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.46 1/2, up 11 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $10.81 1/4, up 12 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.