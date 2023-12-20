Soy Weakens on Wednesday

Soybean prices traded in a relatively wide 16 ¼ cent range on Wednesday, but ultimately ended the day in the red. Jan prices held a nickel over the $13 round number on the day’s low. Soymeal futures also closed off their lows, though were still down by $3.20 to $3.70 for the day. Soybean Oil futures stayed 6 to 17 points in the red for the close, but were off their lows as well.

Pre-report estimates for the weekly Export Sales data range 1.5 MMT to 2.5 MMT for soybean sales during the week ending 12/14. New crop sales are expected to be below 200k MT. Estimates for soymeal range 175k to 400k MT, with less than 10k MT of soy oil expected.

Brazilian officials will increase the required domestic biodiesel blend rate from 12% to 14% beginning March ’24, and to 15% beginning 2025. Brazil’s Ag Ministry extended the permitted late planting date for soybeans to January 13th, a trade off between weather delays and increased foliar disease risks.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.08 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.56, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.15 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.26 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.