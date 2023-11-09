SOXL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES ETF (Symbol: SOXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.14, changing hands as high as $19.49 per share. DIREXION DAILY SEMICONDUCTOR BULL 3X SHARES shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SOXL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.74 per share, with $28.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.21.
