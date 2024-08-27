News & Insights

SOXL, AMZP: Big ETF Outflows

August 27, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares, where 15,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SOXL, in morning trading today Advanced Micro Devices is up about 0.9%, and Analog Devices is up by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the AMZP ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

