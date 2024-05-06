Southern First Bancshares Appoints Chris Zych As CFO

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) said on Monday that it has appointed Chris Zych as its Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier, Zych had served as Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at United Community Bank.

With a three decades work experience, Zych is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of financial management, analysis, formulation and execution of corporate, and others, the company said.

