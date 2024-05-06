News & Insights

Markets
SFST

Southern First Bancshares Appoints Chris Zych As CFO

May 06, 2024 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) said on Monday that it has appointed Chris Zych as its Chief Financial Officer.

Earlier, Zych had served as Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at United Community Bank.

With a three decades work experience, Zych is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of financial management, analysis, formulation and execution of corporate, and others, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.