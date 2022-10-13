SONY Unveils Self-Fitting CRE-C10 & CRE-E10 OTC Hearing Aid

Sony Group Corporation SONY has launched two new self-fitting over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid for customers in the United States in collaboration with WS Audiology. The CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 hearing aid are priced at $999.99 and $1299.99, respectively.

Customers can set up and begin using either device by pairing it with Sony's Hearing Control App. The application allows the hearing aid to interact with the user's smartphone, enabling them to customize and adjust settings like volume control and more.

The application also allows the wearer to "self-fit" each device. The new device self-adjusts to the most suitable pre-defined hearing profiles throughout the in-app self-fitting process. These pre-defined hearing profiles are based on thousands of genuine and real-world audiogram data.

The CRE-E10 features an earbud-like design and is Bluetooth compatible, letting users to stream audio or music. It also has a rechargeable battery which lasts up to 26 hours, whereas the CRE-C10 has a battery life of 70 hours, per company report.

The hearing aids are designed to eliminate obstacles faced by people with signs of mild to moderate hearing loss. Both devices are available on the company’s website and through various retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and select hearing-care professionals.

SONY has been focusing on developing new products within the lucrative medical/healthcare vertical.

Recently, Sony collaborated with Olympus Corporation and Sony Olympus Medical Solutions to develop a surgical endoscopy system that enables surgeons to use 4K, 3D, Infrared Imaging and Narrow Band Imaging.

The system is also compatible with Olympus' existing product portfolio, such as rigid scopes, flexible scopes and camera heads to treat tumors and lesions. It can also be upgraded and used for general surgery, urology, gynecology, and Ear, Nose and Throat surgery.

Sony designs, manufactures and sells several consumer and industrial electronic equipment. For fiscal 2022, the company expects sales of ¥11,500 billion, up 16% year over year compared with ¥11,400 billion guided earlier.

The company decreased its outlook for net income from ¥830 billion to ¥800 billion, declining 9% year over year. Also, it expects the operating margin for the fiscal year to be likely affected by a decline in Pictures and Game & Network Services segment operating incomes.

Sony currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 42.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 43.4%.



