Somnigroup to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Somnigroup International Inc. SGI is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, 2026, before market open. The company is likely to report bottom and top-line growth when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 58 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 9.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has risen a penny in the past 30 days. For second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.9 billion, indicating a 0.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.5%. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note For SGI’s Q2

Somnigroup’s quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from growth in premium and innovation-led products, expanding direct-to-consumer sales, market share gains and higher sales of sleep accessories. The company is focused on strengthening its vertically integrated business model by combining manufacturing, wholesale distribution, direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce operations. This integrated approach enables the company to better manage its supply chain, improve inventory efficiency, enhance customer service and support profitability.



The company continues to drive growth through product innovation, introducing premium mattresses, smart sleep technologies and complementary sleep accessories that differentiate its brands and encourage consumers to trade up to higher-value products. Somnigroup is expanding its direct-to-consumer business by investing in its retail store network, digital platforms and omnichannel capabilities.



The company is investing in marketing and brand-building initiatives to increase consumer awareness, drive store and online traffic, and reinforce the strength of its portfolio of sleep brands. SGI is improving manufacturing efficiency, optimizing sourcing and logistics, and implementing productivity initiatives to offset inflationary pressures, enhance margins and support earnings growth. All these strategic initiatives, coupled with international momentum, have further diversified the business through product launches, distribution and effective omnichannel execution, and are likely to have boosted the company's performance during the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tempur Sealy International net sales is currently pegged at $311 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.8%.



On the flip side, commodity inflation and sluggish global bedding demand remain deterrents for Somnigroup. Commodity inflation remains a key headwind as rising costs for oil-derived inputs, including key chemicals, gasoline and diesel, continue to pressure profitability. The company is facing higher expenses for essential raw materials, including chemicals, purchased foam, diesel and gasoline, primarily due to geopolitical disruptions that have affected energy markets.

Somnigroup International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Somnigroup International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Somnigroup International Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SGI

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Somnigroup this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Somnigroup currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.02% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Valuation & Price Performance

Somnigroup has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13X compared with its five-year high of 33.14X and the Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s average of 19.2X.



The recent market movements show that SGI’s shares have lost 10.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth.

More Stocks With The Favorable Combination

Here are a few more companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle:



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2. WSM is likely to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $2.04 suggests an increase of 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, suggesting growth of 4.1% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. WSM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Designer Brands Inc. DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is expected to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $743 million, indicating a rise of 0.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 25 cents suggests a drop of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. AEO is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, suggesting growth of 6.5% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of 21 cents suggests a decrease of 53.3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. AEO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.5%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Somnigroup International Inc. (SGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.