Solventum to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Solventum SOLV is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.63%. SOLV delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.94%.

Solventum Q2 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.17 billion. The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.91 per share.

Solventum’s second-quarter performance is expected to have reflected continued strength in its commercial execution across the MedSurg, Dental and Health Information Systems segments. Contributions from the Acera acquisition and ongoing cost-saving initiatives are also likely to support results.

Reported revenues are expected to have benefited from more than $100 million of advanced customer orders ahead of the planned U.S. ERP cutover in the third quarter. However, management stated that this represents a timing shift rather than incremental demand, with the benefit expected to reverse mainly in the third quarter. The company maintained its full-year guidance despite the sales phasing.

Tariff-related headwinds are expected to remain a drag. Nonetheless, savings from the Transform for the Future program and other productivity initiatives are likely to have supported margin expansion.

Segmental Overview

Solventum’s MedSurg segment is expected to have maintained healthy momentum in the second quarter. Growth is likely to have been driven by Advanced Wound Care, supported by continued demand for negative pressure wound therapy, including V.A.C. Peel and Place Dressing. The Acera acquisition is also expected to have contributed to reported growth as integration progresses. Infection Prevention and Surgical Solutions is likely to have benefited from strong demand for Tegaderm CHG and recent sterilization product launches. Reported growth may also have been aided by customer orders pulled forward ahead of the planned U.S. ERP cutover.

The Dental Solutions business is expected to have delivered another solid quarter. Performance is likely to have been supported by continued demand for the Clarity portfolio, Filtek Easy Match and Clinpro Clear products, along with stronger commercial execution and improved product availability. Similar to Infection Prevention, reported sales are also expected to have benefited from advanced customer orders ahead of the planned U.S. ERP cutover.

The Health Information Systems segment is expected to have continued its steady growth trajectory. Demand for Revenue Cycle Management solutions and increasing adoption of autonomous coding are likely to have remained key growth drivers. The company's international expansion and healthy backlog conversion are also expected to have supported segment performance. Weakness in Clinician Productivity Solutions is likely to have remained a partial offset.

On the operational front, investors are likely to watch progress on the company's separation from 3M and the upcoming U.S. ERP cutover. Management expects more than $100 million of sales to shift into the second quarter due to advance customer orders, with the benefit reversing mainly in the third quarter. Meanwhile, tariff headwinds are expected to persist. Even so, savings from the Transform for the Future program, portfolio optimization initiatives and productivity improvements are expected to continue supporting margins.

Earnings Beat Unlikely

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Solventum this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP:Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% for Solventum.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank:Solventum currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Solventum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Solventum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Solventum Corporation Quote

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some stocks worth considering from the broader medical sector, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cardinal Health CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 11. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH’s fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 16.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Cencora COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.

COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 1.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal third-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 9.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

A’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 1.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS calls for an improvement of 8% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Solventum Corporation (SOLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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