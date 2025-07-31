Soligenix Reports Promising Phase 2a Results For SGX945 In Behçet's Disease

(RTTNews) - Shares of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) are up more than 20% at $1.50 in premarket hours, following encouraging results from its Phase 2a proof of concept study of SGX945 in the treatment of Behçet's Disease.

Behçet's Disease, also known as an inflammatory disorder of the blood vessels, is common along the "Silk Road" in the Middle East and East Asia, including Turkey, Iran, Japan, and China. Its major signs and symptoms usually include mouth sores, skin rashes and lesions, genital sores, leg ulcers, and eye inflammation.

In the study, patients received SGX945 as a twice-weekly 4-minute intravenous (IV) infusion for 4 weeks, followed by 4 weeks of follow-up. The benefit of SGX945 was observed in 7 of 8 patients treated in this trial, and many patients also commented on the reduced symptoms they experienced in the weeks following treatment as well, according to the company.

Commenting on the study results, Gülen Hatemi, Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, Department of Internal Medicine and Behçet's Disease Research Center, Istanbul University, said, "As a twice weekly treatment, the durability of the response may indicate a favorable chronic use or maintenance profile for SGX945, particularly if it is available in a self-administered formulation.

SNGX closed Wednesday's trading at $1.25, down 1.57%.

