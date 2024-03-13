Solid Biosciences Stock Drops 4% Due To Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is moving down over 4 percent on Wednesday morning following the announcement of an increase in loss in the fourth-quarter.

The company's loss increased to $20.3 million, from $15.2 million primarily due to increased yields on cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities, offsetting gain on acquisition and collaboration revenue in 2022.

Currently, the life sciences company's stock is falling 4.65 percent, to $10.87 over the previous close of $11.40 on the Nasdaq.

The stock has traded between $1.81 and $12.20 in the past 52-week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.