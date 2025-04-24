SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) ended the recent trading session at $11.72, demonstrating a -1.72% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.23%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the photovoltaic products maker had lost 25.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SolarEdge Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.20, signifying a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $204.42 million, reflecting a 0.01% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.16 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.25% and +10.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

