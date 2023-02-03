Solar Capital (SLRC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Solar Capital said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $15.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 7.51%, and the highest has been 19.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.03% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solar Capital is $16.01. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 2.03% from its latest reported closing price of $15.69.

The projected annual revenue for Solar Capital is $226MM, an increase of 41.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.71, an increase of 1,419.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solar Capital. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLRC is 0.2549%, a decrease of 4.2349%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 24,083K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,338,599 shares

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,307,900 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,291,695 shares

Ares Management holds 1,646,647 shares

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,581,853 shares

SLR Investment Background Information

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

