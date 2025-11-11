SoftBank Swings To Profit In H1

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY, SFTBF, 9984.T), a Japanese investment holding company, on Tuesday reported profit in the first half compared with loss in the previous year.

For the first half, net income attributable to owners of the parent came in at 2.83 trillion yen compared with loss of 281.13 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 2,039.55 yen versus 679.37 yen last year.

Net sales increased to 3.74 trillion yen from 3.47 trillion yen in the previous year.

On Monday, SoftBank closed trading 1.98% higher at JPY 22,695 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

