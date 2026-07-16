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Sodexo Wins Food Services Contract From Meta

July 16, 2026 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SW.PA), the French food services and facilities management company, Thursday announced that it has won a food services contract from Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the social media giant, to deliver food services across its global portfolio.

The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.

The enterprise partnership covers more than 130 locations on over 30 countries and represents the largest workplace food services contract secured by Sodexo to date. The contract includes corporate offices, large campuses, data centers, conference hubs and smaller office locations.

The service delivery will start progressively in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Sodexo shares closed at 52.70 EUR, up 1.74% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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