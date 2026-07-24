Social Security's 3.8% COLA Forecast for 2027 Could Bring an Unexpected Upside

Key Points

Social Security's 2027 COLA is expected to be above average.

Your checks will likely increase more in 2027 than they did in 2026.

We won't know the actual 2027 COLA until October.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

All Americans have felt the strain on their wallets over the past several months as inflation continues to keep energy costs elevated. This, in turn, drives up the cost of everything else. But few have felt this more than seniors living off a fixed income.

Lucky for them, the latest 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) projections also account for this elevated inflation, and it's likely to bring some good news for beneficiaries next year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Social Security benefits will likely get an above-average boost in 2027

We won't know the actual 2027 Social Security COLA until mid-October, but if The Senior Citizens League's recent projection is correct, it will likely come in around 3.8%. This is a full percentage point more than beneficiaries received this year, and it's also notably above average over the past 50 years.

This means that seniors will almost certainly see a larger benefit boost next year than they got in 2026. But how much it will add to your checks depends on the amount you're receiving now.

The average retirement benefit as of June 2026 is about $2,084 per month. If the 2027 COLA comes in at 3.8%, this benefit will climb to $2,163 per month -- a $79 increase. The average spousal benefit would jump from $986 to $1,023 per month, crossing the four-figure mark for the first time. In reality, average benefits will probably wind up slightly higher than this, unless the COLA comes in lower than expected, because check averages will continue increasing slightly through the rest of 2026.

But there is a real possibility the COLA could be lower than we're expecting if inflation drops over the next several months. Things could also go the other way. If inflation increases, the COLA may increase as well, and you could get an even larger benefit boost next year.

What to do when the 2027 Social Security COLA is announced

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2027 COLA on the morning of Oct. 14, 2026. Once we know the official percentage, you'll be able to estimate how much it will add to your checks. Just add the COLA percentage to your existing benefit.

Keep in mind that, if you're enrolled in Medicare, you will have some money withheld next year for your Part B premiums, and these will likely increase as well. So the exact benefit boost you receive might be a bit different than what you expect.

The Social Security Administration will send out personalized COLA notices to all beneficiaries in December. This will give you the exact amount you'll receive next year, and you can use this information to start planning your 2027 budget.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.