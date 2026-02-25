Snowflake (SNOW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +19.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Remaining performance obligations : $9.77 billion versus $8.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $9.77 billion versus $8.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million : 733 compared to the 729 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 733 compared to the 729 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Product revenue : $1.23 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.

: $1.23 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Revenue- Professional services and other revenue : $57.36 million compared to the $54.6 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year.

: $57.36 million compared to the $54.6 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year. Non-GAAP product gross profit : $921.46 million compared to the $889.68 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $921.46 million compared to the $889.68 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue gross profit (loss) : $-0.77 million versus $1.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $-0.77 million versus $1.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. GAAP product gross profit : $874.71 million compared to the $837.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $874.71 million compared to the $837.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. GAAP professional services and other revenue gross loss: $-17.05 million versus $-14.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Snowflake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Snowflake here>>>

Shares of Snowflake have returned -24.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.