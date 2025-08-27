Snowflake (SNOW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.8%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +5.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Remaining performance obligations : $6.9 billion compared to the $6.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $6.9 billion compared to the $6.84 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million : 654 compared to the 634 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 654 compared to the 634 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Product revenue : $1.09 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change. Revenue- Professional services and other revenue : $54.47 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $45.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%.

: $54.47 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $45.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.7%. Non-GAAP Product Gross Profit : $833.63 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $780.76 million.

: $833.63 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $780.76 million. Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) : $1.66 million compared to the $1.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $1.66 million compared to the $1.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts. GAAP Product gross profit : $788.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $744.86 million.

: $788.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $744.86 million. GAAP Professional Services and Other Revenue Gross Profit (Loss): $-15.03 million compared to the $-13.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Snowflake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Snowflake have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

