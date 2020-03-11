SNEJF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sony Corp (Symbol: SNEJF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.33, changing hands as low as $58.65 per share. Sony Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEJF's low point in its 52 week range is $41.17 per share, with $73.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.65.

