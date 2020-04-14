SNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sony Corp (Symbol: SNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.25, changing hands as high as $61.80 per share. Sony Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNE's low point in its 52 week range is $46.39 per share, with $73.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.27.

