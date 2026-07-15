Snap (SNAP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) ended the recent trading session at $4.76, demonstrating a +1.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.62%.

Shares of the company behind Snapchat witnessed a loss of 9.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.53%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snap will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking a 800% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.53 billion, indicating a 13.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $6.7 billion, indicating changes of +81.82% and +12.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Snap. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.82% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Snap is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Snap is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.89.

We can additionally observe that SNAP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.