SNAP Announces New Phantom House Experience for Halloween

Snap Inc. SNAP recently launched an immersive Halloween experience spanning across Snapchat’s Chat, Camera, Stories and Spotlight tabs. In this series, digital creators like Tony Talks, Sofie Dossi and Ezee will be featured as they race against time to escape the Phantom House.



Snapchatters can follow the story weekly and contribute to the adventure by assisting the creators in gathering clues and solving puzzles. They can share their experiences with friends using AR Lenses and AI-generated Dreams selfies inspired by the Phantom House.



Snapchat highlights that 80% of Snapchatters intend to use the platform during Halloween, presenting it as an exciting way to embrace the spooky season and generate some thrilling enjoyment through a mystery that can only be unraveled with the assistance of Snapchatters.



Phantom House will come during Advertising Week New York through a takeover of out-of-home spaces, featuring other prominent brands as well. Additionally, there was a live activation allowing SNAP’s partners to personally experience the Halloween enchantment on Snapchat.



Snapchatters are able to participate in the Phantom House mystery on Snapchat, alongside their beloved creators, from Oct 8.

Snapchat’s New Updates to Boost Daily Active Users Globally

Snapchat has unveiled a set of new updates for its app, with a focus on enhancing the protection of teenage users. The company's goal is to make it more challenging for strangers to connect with teenagers, offer age-appropriate content, enforce stricter controls on accounts promoting inappropriate material and enhance educational resources for teen users. These updates are expected to boost Snap’s daily active users (DAUs) as well as revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAP’s 2023 DAUs globally is pegged at 412.85 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 121.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.13%.



This announcement comes nearly two years after Snap faced scrutiny from Congress regarding its 13+ age rating on the App Store, as some U.S. senators considered its content unsuitable for younger users due to sexualized content, ads, articles on alcohol, pornography and more.



Snapchat introduced a three-strike system for Stories and Spotlight, which are areas where users can discover public content with a wider reach. Under this new system, Snapchat will promptly remove any inappropriate content that is either detected proactively or reported to the company. Furthermore, if an account attempts to bypass Snapchat's rules, it will face a ban.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 3.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 36.6% due to the tough competition from Meta Platforms’ META Instagram, Google’s GOOGL YouTube and Apple AAPL.



Instagram is a photo and video-sharing app that serves as a notable alternative to Snapchat. Instagram offers features like built-in filters, a store and live functions. Unlike Snapchat, Instagram is accessible across various platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows Phone, desktops, tablets and MacOS. However, META’s Instagram lacks the feature of self-destructing messages and snaps, which is a distinct characteristic of Snapchat.



Established in 2005, YouTube has a long history in the realm of online video content. It remains a dominant platform in this regard. Unlike platforms like Instagram Reels and Snapchat, YouTube offers a significantly longer time limit. By default, users can upload videos up to 15 minutes in duration. However, by verifying their Google Account, the users gain the ability to upload and share videos as long as 12 hours.



AAPL’s iMessages refer to instant messages, including text, photos, or videos, sent between iPhone or iOS users. When the message is exchanged between such devices, it appears as blue text bubbles. However, if the message appears as green, it signifies SMS texts, indicating that the recipient might not be using iMessage and possibly has a different type of smartphone.

Both iMessage and Snapchat are competing to attract and retain users from the Generation Z demographic. This competition suggests that Snapchat and Apple are targeting the same age group in their marketing efforts.

