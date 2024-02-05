SMPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.11, changing hands as low as $36.98 per share. Simply Good Foods Company shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMPL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.075 per share, with $43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.12.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.