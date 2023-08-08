SMMV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: SMMV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.77, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMMV's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $37.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.81.

