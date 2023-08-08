SMMV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: SMMV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.77, changing hands as low as $34.75 per share. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMMV's low point in its 52 week range is $31.66 per share, with $37.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.81.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: COP Next Dividend Date
ROAN market cap history
BIDU Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.