Smith+Nephew Expands ASC Platform to Support Value-Based Care

Smith+Nephew SNN recently unveiled an expanded ASC Solutions strategy aimed at helping ambulatory surgery centers ("ASCs") improve operational efficiency, accelerate growth and deliver better patient outcomes. The enhanced enterprise approach combines the company's procedural technologies, data-driven insights and strategic partner network to support ASC customers in an increasingly value-based healthcare environment.

The move strengthens Smith+Nephew's position in the fast-growing outpatient care market, where demand for cost-effective surgical procedures continues to rise. By expanding its integrated ASC ONE delivery model and leveraging partnerships across facility development, operations and clinical services, the company is well placed to deepen customer relationships, drive adoption of its orthopedic and sports medicine portfolio and create long-term growth opportunities.

Likely Trend of SNN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of SNN traded flat in yesterday’s market. Year to date, shares of the company have lost 8.7% compared with the industry’s 21.8% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 9.5% in the same timeframe.

The expansion of ASC Solutions is expected to strengthen Smith+Nephew's long-term growth prospects by deepening its presence in the rapidly expanding ambulatory surgery center market. Through its integrated ASC ONE platform, strategic partner ecosystem and enterprise-level service offerings, the company can establish earlier and stronger customer relationships across the ASC lifecycle, supporting greater adoption of its orthopedic, sports medicine and advanced wound management portfolio. The strategy is also likely to enhance recurring revenue opportunities, improve customer retention and reinforce Smith+Nephew's competitive position as the healthcare industry increasingly shifts toward value-based, lower-cost outpatient care.

SNN currently has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion.



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More on the News

Smith+Nephew's expanded ASC Solutions strategy is designed to help ASCs address key operational and financial priorities through a customer-centric, enterprise-wide approach. The offering combines the company's procedural technologies with advanced data analytics, clinical expertise and strategic partnerships to help ASCs optimize costs, improve quality of care and enhance patient outcomes.

ASCs are outpatient healthcare facilities where patients undergo same-day surgical procedures without requiring hospital admission. As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward lower-cost, value-based care settings, demand for ASCs continues to grow due to their ability to deliver efficient, high-quality care with shorter recovery times and lower costs than traditional hospitals. Smith+Nephew aims to capitalize on this structural trend by positioning itself as a comprehensive partner for ASC customers rather than solely a medical device supplier.

A key component of the expanded strategy is the broader rollout of the company's ASC ONE delivery model, an integrated platform that supports physician-led organizations, health systems and ASC operators throughout the center development process. The platform brings together Smith+Nephew's network of partners to provide coordinated support across development planning, facility design and construction, financing, operating company formation, sterile processing, information technology infrastructure and clinical enablement.

Unlike conventional approaches that require customers to coordinate multiple vendors independently, ASC ONE offers a single point of coordination, helping simplify project execution, reduce complexity and accelerate facility readiness. The company's strategic partner network includes STERIS, Unity Health Centers, Brasfield & Gorrie, Ghafari and Hopper Healthcare, enabling customers to access specialized expertise throughout the ASC lifecycle.

To further enhance the customer experience, Smith+Nephew has adopted a streamlined enterprise operating model that provides ASC customers with a single point of contact across its integrated solutions. The company believes this unified approach will help healthcare providers improve operational efficiency, expand access to outpatient care and create sustainable value in an increasingly complex healthcare environment.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the global ambulatory surgery centers market size is projected to grow from $160.7 billion in 2026 to $205.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The market is expected to grow substantially, driven by an increase in the number of ASCs and the rise in the shift of surgical procedures from hospitals to ambulatory centers, which requires cost-effective and efficient treatment.

Other News

Smith+Nephew recently announced the U.S. launch of its next-generation LEAF Patient Monitoring System, a data-driven pressure injury prevention platform designed to help healthcare providers reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. The system uses a wearable sensor to monitor patient mobility and deliver real-time turn status updates, supporting improved workflow efficiency, patient repositioning and adherence to care protocols.

SNN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SNN has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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