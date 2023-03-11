Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.47 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.25% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands is $15.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.25% from its latest reported closing price of $11.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands is $476MM, a decrease of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 29,911K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,511K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing a decrease of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 25.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,336K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 20.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,133K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing an increase of 31.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 12.53% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,058K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.