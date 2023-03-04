Smith & Nephew (SNN) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Smith & Nephew said on February 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 2.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 5.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Nephew is $33.77. The forecasts range from a low of $23.88 to a high of $39.96. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of $29.39.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Nephew is $5,478MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Nephew. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNN is 0.33%, a decrease of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 140,512K shares. The put/call ratio of SNN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuance Investments holds 11,905K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,100K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,628K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,465K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 9,619K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,702K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 2.74% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 7,190K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,645K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,488K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Smith & Nephew Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Nephew plc, also known as Smith+Nephew, is a British multinational medical equipment manufacturing company headquartered in Watford, England.

