Smith (AOS) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Smith said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $65.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.23%, an increase of 52.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 128,263K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith is $69.36. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.94% from its latest reported closing price of $65.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Smith is $3,770MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WISEX - Azzad Wise Capital Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JANUS ASPEN SERIES - Janus Henderson U.S. Low Volatility Portfolio Service Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 5.53% over the last quarter.

IWS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 204K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 7.30% over the last quarter.

GCPAX - Gateway Equity Call Premium Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FMEIX - Fidelity Mid Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

A.O. Smith Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.