SMI Settles Higher Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Monday as the mood remained positive in the market after the People's Bank of China announced stimulus measures to boost China's growth.

China's central bank, which cut lending rates to boost the country's economy, also pumped in 100 billion yuan (about US$14.33 billion) into the financial system today through reverse repos.

The benchmark SMI ended up 39.64 points, or 0.36%, at 11,168.45, after scaling a new high at 11,180.98.

On Friday, the SMI ended up 36.46 points, or 0.33%, at 11,128.81.

Among the other major indices in Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.34%. The U.K's FTSE 100 advanced 0.33%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.29% and 0.27%, respectively.

Zurich Insurance Group shares gained about 1.1%. Roche Holding, Givaudan, UBS Group, Geberit, Alcon and ABB ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.

Nestle ended 0.28% up. The company is reportedly preparing to include ecological criteria in computing the remuneration of its executive leadership.

Swisscom has reportedly hired external consultants to help it identify weaknesses and boost the reliability of its systems following recent disruptions to its network. The stock edged up 0.25%.

Sika and SGS both declined by more than 0.5%. Richemont ended down 0.4%.

In the midcap section, Helvetia, Lindt & Sp Ps, Barry Callebaut, BB Biotech, Partners Group, Clariant, Sonova and Georg Fischer gained 0.5 to 1.2%.

AMS declined more than 4%. Temenos Group ended down 2.1%. Swiss Prime Site, Schindler Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Swatch Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Doma Kaba Holding and Logitech ended down 0.5 to 1%.

