SMI Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Friday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

Data showing the country's economic barometer fell for a fifth straight month weighed. The KOF Economic Barometer in Switzerland fell to 110.7 in October from an upwardly revised 111 in September, registering its fifth consecutive decline after hitting a record 143.6 in May.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a very tight range between 12,041.84 and 12,109.39, settled with a loss of 44.93 points or 0.37% at 12,108.17.

Givaudan declined 2.22%. Swisscom, SGS, Sika, Novartis, Lonza Group, Logitech and Richemont lost 1 to 1.74%.

Geberit ended nearly 1% down. Partners Group, Roche Holding and Credit Suisse shed 0.7 to 0.8%.

Swiss Re climbed nearly 3.5%. Swiss Life Holding gained nearly 1%, Nestle and UBS Group moved up 0.75% and 0.54%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose plunged 5.1%, Straumann Holding shed 3.3% and Sonova declined 2.27%. Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Adecco, Logitech, SIG Combibloc, Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel and Lindt & Spruengli also closed weak.

Clariant, Flughafen Zurich, Georg Fischer, Dufry, Helvetia, Baloise Holding and Ems Chemie Holding gained 0.6to 1.5%.

