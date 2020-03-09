SMH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.11, changing hands as low as $120.66 per share. Semiconductor shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMH's low point in its 52 week range is $97.61 per share, with $152.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.