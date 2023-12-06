SMG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.75, changing hands as high as $62.03 per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMG's low point in its 52 week range is $43.67 per share, with $88.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.89.

