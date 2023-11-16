SMAWF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Siemens A G (Symbol: SMAWF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.12, changing hands as high as $163.35 per share. Siemens A G shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAWF's low point in its 52 week range is $125.53 per share, with $183.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.72.

