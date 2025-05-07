Markets
SMRT

SmartRent Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 07, 2025 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) reported a first quarter net loss of $40.18 million compared to a loss of $7.69 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.21 compared to a loss of $0.04.

Total revenue was $41.3 million, a 18% decrease from the same quarter in the prior year. SaaS revenue was $14.0 million, increased by 17% year over year.

John Dorman, SmartRent's Interim CEO, said: "We have taken foundational steps to rebuild SmartRent as a more customer-centric, execution-driven organization. While our adoption pace has not yet matched the scale of our installed base, we are actively retooling our operations to better align with how customers adopt, deploy and expand our solutions."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.