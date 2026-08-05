SmartRent, Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) reported Loss for second quarter of -$5.641 million

The company's earnings came in at -$5.641 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$10.860 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $39.844 million from $38.308 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.641 Mln. vs. -$10.860 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue: $39.844 Mln vs. $38.308 Mln last year.

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