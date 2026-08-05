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SmartRent, Inc. Q2 Loss Narrows

August 05, 2026 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) reported Loss for second quarter of -$5.641 million

The company's earnings came in at -$5.641 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$10.860 million, or -$0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $39.844 million from $38.308 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.641 Mln. vs. -$10.860 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.03 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue: $39.844 Mln vs. $38.308 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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