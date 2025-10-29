Smartoptics Reaffirms Positive Outlook

Markets

October 29, 2025 — 03:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Smartoptics Group ASA (SMOP.OL, SMOPF), a designer and seller of advanced optical networking products, on Wednesday reiterated its outlook for positive business momentum.

For the period 2026-2030, the company also aims to increase its market share with two to three times in relevant markets with an EBIT margin of 13-16 percent.

For the third quarter, Smartoptics reported increased earnings compared to last year supported by higher revenues mainly from strong Solutions and Devices sales in the Americas.

"This momentum reflects continued investment appetite across our customer segments, particularly related to data centers, where the strong demand is related to the rapid adoption of AI technologies," Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO said in a statement.

The company's profit for the quarter was $1.37 million higher than $0.54 million the last year.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.014 per share, higher than $0.005 a year ago.

For the reported period, EBITDA was $2.39 million from $1.07 million the earlier year.

For the three-month period, revenue amounted to $19 million, an increase of 46.2 percent from $12.99 million the prior year.

On the Oslo Stock Exchange, the stock closed on Tuesday's regular trading 2.94 percent higher at 24.50 Norwegian kroner.

