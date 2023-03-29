SM Energy (SM) Declares $0.15 Dividend

SM Energy said on March 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on May 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.50% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 55.50% from its latest reported closing price of $27.55.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is $3,064MM, a decrease of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM is 0.25%, a decrease of 20.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 132,792K shares. The put/call ratio of SM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,099K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 14.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,731K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,352K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 99.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,164K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 12.86% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,806K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 8.70% over the last quarter.

SM Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.