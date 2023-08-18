SLYG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: SLYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.08, changing hands as low as $74.92 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.07 per share, with $81.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.51.

